Street Beat: Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2022

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Bench warrant. James Matthew Goss, 36, of Chino was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

False Identification. Kimberly Ann Ruiz, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and misdemeanor false identification to a police officer. She was held on a $25,500 bail.

Assault with a deadly weapon. Alexander Capio, 40 , of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor vandalism, and defrauding an innkeeper for $950 or less. He was held on a $26,000 bail.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Candice Elaine Collins, 32, of Swansea, S.C., was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Burglary tools. Nicanor Gallegos, 30, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tool possession. She was held on a $1,500 bail.

Drug possession. Torrey Joseph Arguello, Jr., 23, of Fresno was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held without bail.

Drug paraphernalia. Charles Byron Curry, 41, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and drug paraphernalia possession

Friday, Aug. 19

Drug possession. Laura Lynn Vinyard, 55, of Fullerton was arrested on methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia, and multiple bench warrants. She was held on a $76,000 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested on suspicion of DUI under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Aug. 20

DUI. A 28-year-old Placentia man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on suspicion of a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on a $7,500 bail.

Trespassing. Marco Antonio Martinez, 26, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespass. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. 500 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a roll-over traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white SUV hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, lost control, and rolled over. A 41-year-old Trabuco Canyon woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $5,000 bail. Both southbound lanes of South Coast Highway were shut down for about 30 minutes due to the collision.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Domestic violence. Kai Matthew Spencer, 37, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury, stalking, burglary, and misdemeanor vandalism. Spencer was held on a $100,500 bail.

Petty theft. Colin Omar Sellers, 38, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Francis Mansfield McDonald, 32, of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. McDonald was held without bail.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Parole violation. John Alexander Plaia, 61, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.