Street Beat: Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2021

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Stolen vehicle. 31100 block of Monterey Street. 12:28 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 was reported stolen from a residence overnight. The keys were inside the home and the front door was cracked as if kicked in. Officers recovered the truck the following day during a vehicle stop in Carlsbad. Samantha Podue, 27, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and held on a $50,000 bail. Luis Nathaniel Siluano Tudela, 27, was arrested on suspicion of joyriding. He was held on a $20,000 bail. Monique Saez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of joyriding. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Drunk driving. 200 block of Broadway. 1:47 a.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influencer. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, Aug. 20

Stalking. 2600 block of Glenneyre St. 3:39 p.m. A female stalker was in the reporting party’s home after repeatedly trespassing in recent months. Shambhavi Gaitonde, 40, was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order, stalking, and burglary. On Thursday, she was in Orange County Jail on a $90,000 bail, according to jail records.

Drunk driving. 9:29 p.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 1700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:48 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Traffic stop. Emerald Bay and North Coast Highway. 1:23 a.m. Bruce A. Angel, 34, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while addicted to drugs and other drug charges. He was held on a $53,500 bail.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Domestic violence. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 12:17 a.m. A man was kicked out of a bar for choking his girlfriend. He drove away from the scene. Officers contacted the man at an apartment. Rommel Pino Del Luz Souza, 49, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.