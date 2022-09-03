Street Beat: Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 25

Dui. An 18-year-old Ontario man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drugs. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Obstruction, battery. Joanna Kakkavas, 46, of East York, Ontario, Canada was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction, resisting arrest and battery. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Trespassing, Bench warrant. Shannon Marie Kirwan, 45, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor bench warrant

Concealed weapon. Jason Michael Adams, 48, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor concealed dirk or dagger. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Reece Ben Hasson, 72, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor

Bench warrant. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 60-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. Her bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Aug. 26

Parole violation. Anthony Martinez, 32, of Garden State was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Drug possession. Intent to sell marijuana. Angel Manzo, 19, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, transport and sell a controlled substance, sell marijuana. His bail was set at $1000.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Forgery, DUI. Adam John Roldan, 19, of Ladera was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drivers license with commit to forge bail and misdemeanor DUI. His bail was set at $2,500.

Petty theft, Assault with deadly weapon. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft, battery on person and felony assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $26,000.

Misdemeanor. Jorja Ann Wyatt, 30, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charge. Her bail was set at $40,000.

Sunday, Aug. 28

DUI. A 44-year-old Los Angeles woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. Her bail was set at $2,500

DUI. A 59-year-ol Rancho man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. His bail was set at $2,500.

Possession of controlled substance. Poema Evangeline Brandom, 46, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and shoplifting. Her bail was set at $1,000.

Warrant. Norman Jacob Holmquist, 44, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. His bail was set at $2,500.

Possession of controlled substance. John Jamison Laufenberg, 48, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. His bail was set at $500.

Battery. Frank Scott Wright, 61, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. His bail was set at $10,000.

Monday, Aug. 29

Possession of burglary tools, suspended license, identification to defraud, bench warrants. Manuel Dejesus Santos, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, suspended license, identification to defraud, bench warrant. Bail was set at $4,000.

Possession of controlled substance, obstruction, bench warrant. Ismael Pedroza, 27, of San Juan, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of four bench warrants, obstructing an officer and possession of controlled substance. His bail was set at $11,000.

Possession of marijuana, offensive words in public place. David Edward Lente, 56, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of possession of marijuana and offensive words in a public place. His bail was set at $500.

Bench warrant. Jack Daniels Godknecht, 59, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Bench warrant. Collin T. O’Donnell, 37, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. His bail was set at $2,500.