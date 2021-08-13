Street Beat: Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2021

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Vandalism. 31800 block of Coast Hwy. 1:06 p.m. Ralph Hess, 55, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Drunk driving. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 11:28 p.m. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Drunk driving. 8:35 p.m. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Traffic stop. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 2:03 a.m. The driver and two passengers were detained for having a 9mm handgun in the vehicle. Jessica Nichole Hinckley, 34, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, and drug-related charges. She was held on a $42,000 bail. Austin John Owen, 30, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of ammunition. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Stolen vehicle. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 9:24 p.m. An officer located a 2010 Honda Civic reported as stolen and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle ultimately stopped at Monterey and Jasmine Street where two of the three occupants ran away. A juvenile passenger was detained at the scene. After creating a perimeter, a Huntington Beach police helicopter and additional officers from the Irvine and Newport Beach police departments were called to help search for the other two occupants. After police warned they would release a K9, the driver, Amari Randall, was located nearby in the bushes and surrendered. A third suspect remains at large. Randall was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes and the juvenile was taken to Juvenile Hall and faces handgun-related charges.

Monday, Aug. 9

Stolen vehicle. 3 a.m. A 2017 Toyota Highlander reported as stolen was located. A man inside the vehicle initially didn’t comply with officers’ orders and was held at gunpoint. Jason Matthew Shaw, 30, was arrested on suspicion of joyriding and receiving stolen property. He was held on a $20,000 bail.