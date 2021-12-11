Street Beat: Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 1

DUI. South Coast Highway and Wesley Drive. 12:53 p.m. A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Traffic stop. 100 block N. Coast Hwy. 12:48 p.m. Officers conducted a vehicle search after a traffic stop. Justin Case, 29, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail. Manuel Edward Drought, 40, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a Riverside County warrant for possession of a baton. He was held on a $500 bail.

Disturbance. 2400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:59 p.m. Officers responded to calls about a man with a bike screaming in the street. Raymond Zuniga, 25, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and parole violation. He was held without bail.

DUI. 400 block of Thalia St. 9:48 p.m. James Montegut Walton, 60, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a prior DUI charge. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Friday, Dec. 3

Pedestrian stop. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:52 a.m. A man was refusing to get out of the street. Anthony Rizzo, 40, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. He was held on a $500 bail.

Grand theft. 31800 block of Coast Hwy. 11:02 a.m. Camera equipment was stolen from the trunk of a car parked at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach. The estimated was $7,650.

DUI. 600 block of Laguna Canyon. 11:16 a.m. Officers searched a car following a traffic stop. Elizabeth Ann Vargas, 34, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and drug paraphernalia possession. Vargas was later suspected of bringing drugs into the city jail. She was held on a $28,000 bail.

Drunk driving, 1000 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 6:30 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision in front of the Boys & Girls Club. A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a commercial vehicle under the influence. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Physical fight. 1700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:45 p.m. Two people were reported for getting in a fight at a restaurant. Blake Leland Smith, 37, was arrested on suspicion of battery and methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail. Raymond Clark Smith IV, 39, was also issued a misdemeanor battery citation.