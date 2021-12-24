Street Beat: Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2021

Thursday, Dec. 16

Disturbance. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:04 p.m. Two men were involved in a verbal altercation south of the playground. Officers separated them and made no arrests.

DUI. 300 block of Oak St. 7:02 p.m. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, Dec. 17

Traffic stop. 200 block of Cliff Drive. 12:03 a.m. Officers stopped a vehicle carrying a laptop and electronic music equipment reported as stolen. Qorey Allen Thornton, 32, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and possession of stolen property. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. 1:13 a.m. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 700 block of South Coast Hwy. 2:16 a.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI with prior. Laguna Canyon Road and El Toro Road. 6:52 p.m. The driver of a white Toyota Camry was reported for weaving in between lanes. Marilyn Marie Hope Thomas, 26, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving within a prior DUI. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Dec. 18

DUI. 12:32 a.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 700 block of Laguna Canyon Road 2:04 a.m. Officers stopped the driver of a Bentley SUV driving the wrong way on Ocean Avenue. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. 1500 block of Arroyo Drive. 6:43 p.m. A man was reported for being inside a former roommate’s residence without permission and pushing her against a wall. Robert Earl Mitchell, 63, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Petty theft. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:35 p.m. The reporting party said her Gucci wallet was taken near basketball courts. Officers detained a man but didn’t find the wallet in his possession.

Shoplifting. 200 block of Broadway St. 8:04 p.m. A man was reported for sleeping in front of a parked vehicle. Joseph Artzer, 55, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and parole violation. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:34 p.m. A homeless woman was reported for attempting to enter people’s vehicles and wandering around the property. Shannon Joy Lauricella, 33, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. She was held on a $500 bail.