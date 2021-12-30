Street Beat: Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Petty theft. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 6:42 p.m. Two wireless speakers were stolen near the Laguna Food Pantry. The estimated loss was about $800.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Drunk driving. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 3:11 a.m. Armando Villafan Arredondo, 34, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and drunk driving. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Grand theft. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 3:18 p.m. A man stole $1,500 in fragrances from a store the prior evening and returned to the scene. It was unknown if anything was taken during the second visit.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Welfare check. 31600 block of Coast Hwy. 9:24 p.m. A woman told dispatchers she was hungry, homeless, and staying in the driveway of a residence. Angela Iva Barnfield, 37, was held on a Harbor Court warrant for making criminal threats and violating a court order.

Drunk driving. 100 block of Cliff Drive. 11:56 p.m. A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Brandishing firearm. 300 block of S. Coast Hwy. 6:56 p.m. A man with a large dog was reported for instigating a fight with a teenager and hitting the hood of a vehicle. Officers took the dog into custody. Alexander Wylie Harrison, 39, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and brandishing a firearm. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Monday, Dec. 27

Stolen vehicle. Catalina and Oak streets. 2:14 a.m. Juveniles were reportedly driving a stolen golf cart and abandoned it between Catalina and Glenneyre streets. Officers found a second stolen golf cart reported stolen parked on Glenneyre between Anita and Oak streets. Officers detained four juveniles in connection with the stolen golf carts.

Grand theft. 21700 block of Wesley Drive. 11:12 a.m. A bicycle was reported stolen. The estimated loss was less than $5,000.

Petty theft. 400 block of Nyes Place. 3:41 p.m. A person was filmed taking a package from a resident’s porch on Christmas Day.

Petty theft. 600 block of Mystic Way. 5:43 p.m. An unknown subject took cash outside of reporting party’s wallet inside her vehicle on Dec. 22. The estimated loss was $300 cash and two checks.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Restraining order violation. 21000 block of Raquel Road. 4:41 p.m. A man was reported for violating a court order to stay away from his former residence. He left the scene on a bicycle. Robert Harold Nicholes, 50, was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Disturbance. 200 block of Forest Ave. 7:30 p.m. Two men were involved in a physical fight before being separated by officers. Michael Patrick Cowan, 50, was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was held on a $500 bail.