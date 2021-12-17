Street Beat: Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2021

Thursday, Dec. 9

Unlawful firearm. North Coast Highway and El Morro. 2:30 a.m. Officers conducted a vehicle search after stopping a vehicle. Zachary Scott Brickner, 21, was cited on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possession of a large-capacity magazine

Vehicle stop. 1300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 3:35 a.m. Officers held the driver and passenger of a vehicle at gunpoint. Edward Ashkan Ouji, 27, was arrested on an open warrant for operating a vehicle chop shop and held without bail. Marissa Elizabeth Lefall Shoemaker, 29, was held on warrants for petty theft, receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen vehicle. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

Friday, Dec. 10

DUI. Oak and Glenneyre streets. 9:01 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 200 block of N. Coast Hwy. 10:33 p.m. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 200 block of Cleo Street. Officers stopped the driver of a Porsche Macan who was uncooperative. Jeremy Roland Lederer, was arrested on suspicion of his second DUI offense. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Dec. 11

DUI. 1:51 a.m. Officers stopped the driver of a Nissan Altima. Hella Fiorel Gamarra Del Mazo, 26, was arrested on suspicion of her second DUI offense. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Domestic battery. 500 block of Cedar Way. 2:28 p.m. Officers reposed to reports of a verbal argument between a man and woman. The man claimed she slapped him at least twice while he was on the phone with dispatch. Sydney Brook Hite, 26, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Sunday, Dec. 12

DUI. 900 block of Glenneyre St. 12:35 a.m. A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Stolen gun. 1300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 3:53 a.m. Officers located a stolen handgun during a traffic stop. Joseph Anthony Lafemina DeCarlo, 45, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful ammunition possession, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon. The driver was held on a $60,000 bail.