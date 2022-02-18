Street Beat: Feb. 10 to Feb 16, 2022

Thursday, Feb. 10

DUI. Sergio Levi Berruceo, 29, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Drug paraphernalia. Amy Elizabeth Allan, 47, was cited on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession.

Vandalism. Austin Myles Lee, 41, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Friday, Feb. 11

DUI. A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Daniell Leigh Marie Arochi, 31, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle. He was held on a $500 bail.

Child endangerment. Officers responded after receiving reports of a man with his pants halfway down, a child in his arms, and yelling at bystanders at Main Beach. The intoxicated man was in the company of a girl, who authorities later learned was his daughter. Officers determined the male was intoxicated to the point that he could not care for himself and had to use force to detain him. Robert David Whited, 57, was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, child neglect, and disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was released from Orange County Jail on Feb. 12 and is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court on March 14, according to jail records.

Bench warrant. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 52, was arrested on an open bench warrant. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Domestic battery. Brad Mitchell Frazier, 40, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery and destroying a wireless communications device. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Feb. 12

DUI. A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Shoplifting. Margaret Lofren Boll, 36, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, unlawful use of another person’s identification, methamphetamine possession, and drug paraphernalia possession. She was held on a $2,000 bail.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Domestic battery. Brittney Clare Smith, 25, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $12,500 bail.

Drug possession. Spencer Anthony Ramirez, was arrested on misdemeanor narcotic possession and driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Monday, Feb. 14

DUI. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Matthew Joseph Siddiki, 29, was arrested on suspicion of open beach warrants. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Bench warrant. James German Valdez, 43, was arrested on suspicion of open beach warrants. He was held on a $65,000 bail.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Bench warrant. Jeremy Sutliff, 46, was arrested on suspicion of an open felony warrant. He was held without bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.