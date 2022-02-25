Street Beat: Feb. 17 to Feb. 22, 2022

Thursday, Feb. 17

Burglary. Victor Romero, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and felony criminal conspiracy. Romero is in custody at the Theo Lacy Facility on a $5,000 bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to next appear in Orange County Superior Court on March 8.

DUI. A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Friday, Feb. 18

Drug possession. Darrell Eugene Barbee III,44, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and bringing drugs into jail. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Trespassing. Usman Neem, 27, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and false identification to a police officer. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession. She was held on a $3,000 bail.

Drug possession. Jacqueline Victoria Vallejo, 29, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a license suspended for DUI. She was held on a $3,000 bail.

DUI. A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Burglary. Tuan Huu Mai, 40, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony identity theft, felony criminal conspiracy, felony vandalism, and misdemeanor driving with a license suspended for reckless driving. He was held on an $80,000 bail before posting bond on Feb. 20, according to jail records.

Burglary. Pedro Marcos Perea, 42, was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft, felony criminal conspiracy, felony vandalism, fraudulent use of a credit card, and parole violation. Perea is in custody without bail at the Theo Lacy Facility, according to jail records.

DUI. A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, driving under the influence, and drunk driving while on probation. She was held without bail.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Public intoxication. Mitchell James Coyle, 29, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held without bail.

Trespassing. Kimberly Ivy Gold, 53, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespass. She was held on a $500 bail.

Monday, Feb. 21

Vandalism. Aaron Hall, 30, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and making criminal threats with intent to terrorize. He was held on a $40,000 bail.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Petty theft. Daniel Paul Schneider, 56, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft. He was held on a $500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.