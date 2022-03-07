Street Beat: Feb. 23 to March 1, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Felony warrant. Brian Andrews Winters, 42, was arrested on suspicion of a felony warrant from another jurisdiction. He was held without bail.

Public drug use. Thomas Joseph Schumacher, 55, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor use of a controlled substance. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Drug possession. Steven Paul Theriault, 58, was arrested on suspicion of felony drug possession for sale, contempt of court order, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Disorderly conduct. Lauren Mary Delgado, 34, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Resining arrest. Henry Artemio Solares, 31, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, false identification to officers, and public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Friday, Feb. 25

DUI. A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Eric Roger Bannister, 45, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Fraud. Henry Artemio Solares, 31, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor defrauding an innkeeper. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Sunday, Feb. 27

DUI. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Thomas Norbert Murphy, 66, was arrested on suspicion of an open misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Firearm in a vehicle. Schappell Marquis Willis, 32, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and driving under the influence. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Monday, Feb. 28

DUI. A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Tuesday, March 1

Bench warrant. Eli Richard Lopiccola, 49, was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on a $75,000 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.