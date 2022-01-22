Street Beat: Jan. 13 to Jan. 18, 2022

Thursday, Jan. 13

Disorderly conduct. Justin Talmage Pachoco, 36, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor solicitation of a lewd act, misdemeanor indecent exposure, parole violation, and a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $1,600 bail.

DUI. John Edward Denton, 46, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and driving on a license suspended for a previous DUI. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Drug possession. Lincoln Charleswiesner Mackenzie, 19, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

Friday, Jan. 14

Drunk driving. Garrett Michael Jimenez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving without a driver’s license. He was held on a $10,500 bail.

Drunk driving. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drunk driving. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 15

DUI. A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI causing injury. Ricardo Julian Garcia, 28, was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving causing bodily injury and misdemeanor refusal to provide blood or saliva to investigators. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Vandalism. Michael Patrick Cowan, 50, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism of damages totaling more than $400. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Larry Philip Altman, 65, was arrested on two misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on a $102,500 bail.

Drug use. Jason Hale Lobe, 50, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor use or being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Monday, Jan. 17

Drunk driving. A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug possession. Jacob Anthony Borrero, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jay Scott Jensen, 58, was arrested on a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Drug possession. Nicholas Paul Fanning, 30, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of marijuana for sale. He was held on a $25,500 bail.

Resisting arrest. Scott Peter Hamilton, 52, was arrested on suspicion of disobeying a court order, resisting arrest, and entering a noncommercial dwelling. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department informed the Independent on Jan. 6 that it would discontinue its practice of routinely providing redacted emergency dispatch logs to the press. The Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.