Street Beat: Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2022

Thursday, Jan. 27

Bench warrant. Robert Mychal Arayata, Jr., 27, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drug possession. Michael Leon Peterson, 42, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

Disturbance. Jonathan Alexander Carlo, 26, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public disturbance for using offensive words in a public place. He was held on a $500 bail.

Friday, Jan. 28

Domestic battery. Millan Monica Becerril, 28, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Grand theft. 31500 block of Eagle Rock Way. 5:42 p.m. Officers took a report related to grand theft. Other details weren’t immediately available.

DUI. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 29

DUI. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drug possession. Alberto Alfaro, 30, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Disturbance. 1200 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:19 p.m. A physical fight was reported but officers made no arrests. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Petty theft. 200 block of Broadway St. 7:08 p.m. Officers took a report of petty theft. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Sunday, Jan. 30

DUI. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Resisting arrest. Garrett Michael Gomez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting arrest, and drunk driving. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jessica Leigh Reinke, 28, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Martin Loren Vrooman, 54, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Domestic battery. Lionel Andrew Barbosa, Jr., 44, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Monday. Jan. 31

Assault on police officer. Eric Anthony Christensen, 39, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault on a police officer, battery on a police officer, and felony resisting arrest. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Charity Morsey Azadian, 44, was arrested on suspicion of felony willful cruelty to a child responsible for injury and misdemeanor drunk driving. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.