Street Beat: Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department informed the Independent on Jan. 6 that it would discontinue its practice of routinely providing redacted emergency dispatch logs to the press. The Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on these following arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending. A reporter is seeking opinions from public records experts on this matter.

Thursday, Jan. 6

DUI. Mario Ruben Mejivar, 46, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Fugitive. Sangam Dahnju, 22, was arrested on an out of state felony warrant. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Drug paraphernalia. Seth Patrick Taylor, 38, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $500 bail.

Fugitive. Shayan Salahzadeh, 19, was arrested on three out of state felony warrants. Salahzadeh was held on a $75,000 bail.

Friday, Jan. 7

Criminal threats. Henry Richard Herrera, 26, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and challenging someone to fight in a public place. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Resisting arrest. Jesse James Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest. He was held on a $500 bail.

Domestic battery. Neil Graham Cracknell, 60, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Warrant hold. Emily Marie Vollert, 24, was arrested on two open misdemeanor bench warrants. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Frank Gil, 36, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Brian William Erickson, 46, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Michael Patrick Cowan, 50, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Monday, Jan. 10

Warrant hold. Julio Cesar Diaz Flores, 42, was held on a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Drug paraphernalia. Justin Talmage Pachoco, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $500 bail.