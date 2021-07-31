Street Beat: July 22 to July 27, 2021

Thursday, July 22

Ecological Enforcement. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 10:52 p.m. Three people were reported for illegal fishing at Treasure Island Beach. Cong Thanh Le, 44, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. He was held on a $500 bail.

Friday, July 23

Petty theft. 600 block of N. Coast Hwy. 1:55 p.m. A man was reported for taking alcohol worth about $100. A security guard recovered the alcohol. Nile Nepia Ruiz Ferguson, 32, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting.

Saturday, July 24

DUI. 300 block of Broadway. 1:37 a.m. A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 3:25 a.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and driving without a valid license. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Suspicious person. 100 block of McKnight Drive. 9:09 a.m. A man walked up to the reporting party and said he bought the house for sale with $6 million in cryptocurrency. Ahmad Khalid Ghani, 41, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Battery. Calliope Street and South Coast Hwy. 11:45 a.m. The reporting party said a man threw a bottle and hit a mail carrier in the head while riding a city trolley. Nile Nepia Ruiz Ferguson, 32, was arrested on suspicion of throwing objects at a vehicle. He was cited and released on a $500 bail.

Sunday, July 25

Animal call. Sommet Du Monde. 5:52 p.m. Callers reported fencing for the brush-eating goats came down and some of the goats got out. Police advised the goat herder to collect his herd.

Monday, July 26

Disorderly person. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 12:30 p.m. A shirtless man was reported for throwing rocks and smashing a building and Subaru’s window. Marco Prado-Alvarez, 48, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Tuesday, July 27

Suspicious circumstances. 100 block of Cozumel. 2:29 a.m. The reporting party heard sawing near the tennis court parking lot. Thomas Llauger Courtland, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription and drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.