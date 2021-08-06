Street Beat: July 28 to July 31, 2021

Wednesday, July 28

Petty theft. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 8:03 a.m. A possible transient man was reported for stealing miscellaneous food, drinks, and snacks. The estimated loss was $20.

Drunk driving. Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road. 10:08 p.m. A vehicle was reported swerving in lanes toward downtown. A 42-year-old nab was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, July 30

Drunk driving. 600 block of South Coast Highway. 2:17 a.m. Miles Martinez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for a second time. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Drunk driving. 31800 block of Coast Highway. 2:42 a.m. A driver attempted to bring an injured woman to the Emergency Room at Providence Mission Hospital but they left in a hurry. A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, July 31

Drunk driving. 1:29 a.m. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Pedestrian stop. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:01 a.m. James Louis Durand, 62, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order. He was held on a $500 bail.

Drug activity. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:44 a.m. A hand-to-hand drug sale was reported to police. Richard Therman Duke, 61, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to sell. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Disturbance. 31100 block of Coast Hwy. 5:55 p.m. A man and woman were reportedly involved in a domestic violence incident in an SUV. The man was jumping on the car and she attempted to drive away. After chasing the vehicle on foot, the man fled down a stairway onto the beach. Officers held the man at gunpoint before detaining him. Kyle Richard Tietel, 28, was arrested on an open warrant for assault. He was held on a $50,000 bail.