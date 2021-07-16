Street Beat: July 7 to July 10, 2021

Wednesday, July 7

Disturbance. 200 block of Fairview St. 11:12 a.m. A gray Toyota Prius was parked in a red zone in front of the location. The driver was yelling at a female passenger as they smoked something out of aluminum foil. Logan Carson, 38, was cited on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and methamphetamine possession.

Reckless driving. North Coast Highway and Reef Point. 2:29 p.m. A Lexus GS 500 was reported for passing vehicles by using the center divider. Andrew Kyle Yakey, 25, was arrested on suspicion of false identification to a police officer and identity theft. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Thursday, July 8

Disturbance. 400 block of Bent St. 4:40 p.m. The reporting party said a woman was in front of her home screaming and banging on the fence. Huda Ahmad Almadi, 36, was arrested on a warrant for driving under the influence. She was held on a $15,000 bail.

DUI. 200 block of Legion. 11:46 p.m. A 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, July 9

Identity theft. 4600 block of Jamboree Road in Newport Beach. 8:20 a.m. Michelle Lynn Salisbury was arrested on a parole violation warrant. She is also suspected of identity theft and petty theft. She was held on a $21,000 bail.

Saturday, July 10

DUI. 300 block of Cliff Drive. 1:48 a.m. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drug possession. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Physical fight. 200 block of Broadway. 7:40 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a man hitting a woman and placing her in a headlock. Yoshua Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Alejandra Ayar ran from the scene toward Main Beach and when officers attempted to handcuff her she was reportedly combative with officers. Uriel Ayar, the woman’s brother, then confronted officers and started punching an officer on the neck and another on his face. Alejandra and Uriel Ayar were both arrested for resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.