Street Beat: June 1 to June 7, 2022

Wednesday, June 1

Burglary. Leticia Priscilla Garcia, 38, of Anaheim was arrested by Laguna Beach police on suspicion of felony burglary following an investigation. Detectives made the arrest in the 1500 block of E. Orangewood Ave. in Anaheim around 7:43 a.m. on June 1, according to police records.

Nitros oxide possession. Alejandro Oswaldo Maya, 21, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and misdemeanor possession of nitrous oxide. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Thursday, June 2

Drug paraphernalia. Luis Alberto Fajardo, 37, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Wesley Tyler Smith, 30, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Adrian Calderon, 27, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Scott Foresman Armstrong, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and shoplifting. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Friday, June 3

DUI. A 35-year-old Tustin man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, June 4

DUI. A 39-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 21-year-old Cota de Caza woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. Caitlin Rian Harris, 31, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession and driving under the influence of alcohol. She was held on a $7,500 bail.

Trespassing. Seajay Carole Lange, 68, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, June 5

Drug possession. Lucas Donald Yeager, 26, of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor narcotics possession. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. Everado Antonio Ochoa, 49, of Lake Elsinore was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held on a $7,500 bail.

Domestic battery. Jessica Michelle Costa, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, date, or ex-spouse. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Battery. Brandon Anthony Brown, 28, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Ryan Andrew Donley, 31, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and DUI. He was held on a $5,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Glenn Christian Dill, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Monday, June 6

DUI. A 28-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Jesus Manuel Oltman, 32, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Tuesday, June 7

Public intoxication. Jose Ruiz Salinas, 41, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.