Street Beat: June 16 to June 19, 2021

Wednesday, June 16

Pedestrian stop. 30600 S. Coast Hwy. 9:24 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a male transient behind Ruby’s Diner. Jacob Daniel Heath, 28, of Washington was arrested on two warrants out of Mendocino County for failure to appear and probation violation.

Traffic stop. 3:42 p.m. David Ranulfo Pedroza, 41, was arrested on a North County warrant for drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, June 17

Traffic stop. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 9:50 a.m. Jason Anthony Dellia, 42, and Monica Castadena, 35, were arrested on suspicion of mail theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of burglary tools. Both were held on a $1,500 bail.

Friday, June 18

Traffic stop. 1:27 a.m. Officers stopped a silver Toyota sedan. David Nicholas Acosta, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a license suspended for DUI, methamphetamine possession, and drug paraphernalia. He was also held on a $36,000 bail for outstanding warrants and drug charges.

Pedestrian stop. Broadway. 200 block of N. Coast Highway. 4:20 a.m. Officers responded to a reported burglary. Phillip Arthur Rose, 55, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Domestic violence. 30600 block of Marilyn Dr. 12:50 p.m. A woman reported her partner for grabbing her by the neck and throwing her around the house. Ryan David Arnold, 40, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal threats. He was held on a $60,000 bail.

Drunk driving. 700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:09 p.m. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, June 19

Child endangerment. 200 block of Broadway. Gerardo Mosqueda Villegas, 50, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and child endangerment. He was held on a $102,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 1:58 a.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $3,500 bail.