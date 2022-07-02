Street Beat: June 20 to June 27, 2022

Monday, June 20

Squatting. Michael Patrick Cowan, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of illegal squatting at a lodging establishment.

Parole violation. Joseph Artzer, 55, of Marina del Rey was arrested on suspicion of felony parole violation and misdemeanor shoplifting. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, June 21

Public intoxication. Karena Testman Benskin, 57, of Sacramento was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Wednesday, June 22

DUI. Christian Alejandro Salinas, 21, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without a valid license, and a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $6,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Kyle John Prisco, 22, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Thursday, June 23

DUI. A 21-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Trespassing. Miguel Eduardo Gonzales Calderon, 25, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Drug sales. Shane Christopher Hardin, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony methamphetamine possession for sale, misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $26,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Jackson Fraser Hamilton, 30, was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Gregory Bryce Meyer, 43, of Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Diane Renee Cather, 52, of Eastvale was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. She was held on a $1,500 bail.

Friday, June 24

DUI. A 26-year-old Laguna Hills man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Carrying switchblade. Jonny Ramirez Carrasco, 30, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying of a switchblade, methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, resisting arrest, and a felony bench warrant. He is in custody on a $28,500 bail at the Theo Lacy Facility, according to jail records.

Identity theft. Nickolas Julian Williams, 49, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft with a prior conviction, receiving stolen property, and contempt of court. He was held on $35,000 bail.

Saturday, June 25

DUI. A 51-year-old Laguna Hills man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Resisting arrest. Carlos Daniel Trujillo, 29, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrests, and misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on $8,500 bail.

Sunday, June 26

Public intoxication. Morgan Michele Arevalo, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Nicholas Andrew Batrolac, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Monday, June 27

Parole violation. Shana Rene Padilla, 52, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor false identification to officers and felony parole violation. She was held without bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.