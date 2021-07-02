Street Beat: June 23 to June 27, 2021

Wednesday, June 23

Paramedic response. North Coast Highway and San Joaquin Street. 8:46 a.m. Paramedics were called regarding a man and woman on the street corner. Jason Killpack, 41, was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance possession. He was held without bail on a probation violation. Caitlin Ann Nazaryk, 28, was arrested on a warrant for driving without a suspended license. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 11:06 a.m. A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, June 24

Grand theft. 30800 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:09 a.m. On March 22, the reporting party stayed at the Montage and the housekeeper left an engagement ring in the vanity after cleaning it. The next day the ring was missing. The estimated loss was $165,000. Officers took a report of the incident.

Disturbance. 31700 block of Coast Hwy. 10:42 p.m. A man was reported for trying to steal an 18-pack of Coors Light and pushing an employee. The reporting party recovered the beer cans. Joseph Marchia, 30, was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was held on a $100,000 bail.

Friday, June 25

DUI. 12:22 a.m. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and removing coloration required by law for any imitation firearm. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Battery. 31800 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:34 a.m. A man got in a fight with a Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach security guard after being discharged and refusing to leave. Joshua David Poeske, 33, was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was held on a $500 bail.

Saturday, June 26

Disturbance. 400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:18 a.m. Five men were reported for reportedly fighting and attempting to flee the scene. Arni Alexis Medina Carrillo, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

DUI. 9th Avenue and Coast Highway. 9:37 p.m. A vehicle collided with a private security patrol car. A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, June 27

Occupied car. 2:07 a.m. Chablis Woody Ray Benford III, 28, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order. He was held on a $25,000 bail.