Street Beat: June 28 to July 5, 2022

Tuesday, June 28

Burglary. 1700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 6:15 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person and contacted a man and woman. Anna Christina Reynolds, 41, and Nicholas Adam Reynolds, 42, of Dana Point were arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, robbery, and criminal conspiracy. They were both held on $250,000 bails. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Wednesday, June 29

Elder abuse. Joshua Remis-Crumb, 27, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony elder abuse, battery, and resisting arrest. He was held on a $51,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Luke Michael Belcher, 26, of Fullerton was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. He was held on a $30,200 bail.

Thursday, June 30

DUI. A 28-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Resisting arrest. Anthony Philip Ianozzi, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of remaining on the beach after closing time and resisting arrest. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Public drug use. Jose Anthony Gallegos, 37, of Pico Rivera was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor use or being under the influence of drugs in public. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Grant theft. Dylan James Foerster, 22, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion go felony grand theft by pick pocketing, receiving stolen property of $950 or less, and resisting arrest. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Domestic battery. Ana Socorro Rivera, 33, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse or date. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, July 2

DUI. A 22-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 46-year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old Trabuco Canyon man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disturbing peace. Jonathan Michael Smith, 36, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor use of offensive words in a public place. He was held on a $500 bail.

Indecent exposure. Jose Anthony Gallegos, 37, of Pico Rivera was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was held without bail.

Child cruelty. 7:31 p.m. 30800 block of S. Coast Highway. Officers conducted a traffic stop. Steve Dion Monroe, 30, of Perris was arrested on suspicion of felony willful cruelty to a child with possible injury, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Trespassing. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and trespassing. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Sunday, July 3

DUI. A 50-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Battery. Mohamed Ahmed Elsamman Saja, 26, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person and resisting arrest. He was held on a $500 bail.

Tuesday, July 5

Illegal fireworks. Kole Reid Carter, 20, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possession of fireworks without a permit and misdemeanor sell or use of unclosed fireworks. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Parole violation. Krishon Marcus Ives, 21, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of false impersonation, parole violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.