Street Beat: June 30 to July 6, 2021

Wednesday, June 30

Grand theft. 900 block of Glenneyre St. 8:26 a.m. The reporting party’s electric bike was taken from an alley. The E-bike wasn’t locked up. The estimated loss was $1,400.

Thursday, July 1

DUI. Park Avenue and Short Street. 1:52 a.m. A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sexual battery. 300 block of S. Coast Hwy. 2:39 p.m. The reporting party said her sister came out of a store and a man walked up behind and grabbed her. Officers patrolled the boardwalk from the suspect.

Friday, July 2

Drunk driving. 300 block of El Paseo. 3:46 p.m. Aimee Danielle Morgan, 42, was arrested on suspicion of her fourth DUI within 10 years. She was held on a $70,000 bail and her vehicle was taken under a police hold for 30 days.

Saturday, July 3

Battery. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:49 a.m. A homeless man reportedly pushed a female to the ground, cutting her head open. Officers subsequently learned the woman punched the man before he knocked her down. After being transported to the hospital, she decided not to press charges.

Sunday, July 4

Domestic violence. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:47 p.m. Witnesses reported a physical altercation involving a man and woman. Pablo Ocampo, 46, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $10,500 bail.

Sunday, July 5

Illegal fireworks. 21600 block of Treetop Lane. 10:03 p.m. The reporting party said fireworks were coming from a school parking lot. Officers stopped a vehicle with three passengers. Luke Loren Strevell, 19, was cited on suspicion of illegal firework use.