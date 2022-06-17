Street Beat: June 8 to June 14, 2022

Wednesday, June 8

Trespassing. Christal Elizabeth Rishling, 38, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. She was held on a $500 bail.

Probation violation. Shaun Robert Brant, 31, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony probation violation. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 64-year-old Grosse Pointe, Mich. woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, June 9

Bench warrant. Christopher Warren Cherry, 51, of Harbor City was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drug use. Abraham Sandoval, 31, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Saturday, June 11

Grand theft. 500 block of Calliope St. Officers took a report of a suspected theft valued at more than $950. Other details weren’t immediately available.

DUI. A 36-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug possession. Fernando Santiago, 25, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and a felony bench warrant. He was held on a $26,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Lisa Valdez Ortiz, 54, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public intoxication of drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Leighann Frances Lorene Ballton, 32, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. She was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, June 12

Public intoxication. Kalvin Lee Chalker, 43, of Seal Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $500 bail.

Drone violation. 5:41 p.m. 30800 block of S. Coast Hwy. Police received a complaint regarding a violation of city law on drone operation. Officers responded but were unable to find the operator.

Monday, June 13

Drug paraphernalia. Brendan Brown Tidwell, 25, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 40-year-old Corona man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Tuesday, June 14

Trespassing. Morgan Michele Arevalo, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and public intoxication. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 63-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.