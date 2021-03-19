Street Beat: March 13 to March 16

Share this:

Saturday, March 13

Drunk driving. 3:07 a.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Drunk driving. South Coast Highway and Calliope Street. 2:16 a.m. The driver was passed out at the wheel. A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, March 14

Drunk driving. 1:53 a.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. North Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue. 5:58 p.m. The reporting party watched the driver of a gold Honda Accord take a shot while at a red light. Christian Donald Cione, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Drunk driving. 9:01 a.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 mail.

Monday, March 15

Petty theft. 300 block of 3rd St. 10:48 a.m. A man reported the theft of an item for his TV. He believed people are hacking his services but had no proof. The estimated loss was about $500.

Petty theft. 300 block of Ocean Avenue. 2:54 p.m. The reporting party’s vehicle-mounted bike rack was taken from location. The estimated loss was $600. A motorist found the rack earlier that day on Coast Highway.

Tuesday, March 16

Welfare check. 9th Street and Virginia Way. 10:24 p.m. The reporting party stated the man was swaying and appeared to be on drugs. Joseph Daniel Bafford, 31, was arrested on possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance without a prescription. He was held without bail on a probation violation.

