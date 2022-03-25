Street Beat: March 15 to March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 15

DUI. A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving under the influence. She was held on a $10,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jesus Gordillo, 46, was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a lewd act. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Terry Lynn Conrad, 63, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and misdemeanor possession of a shopping cart. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Mia Eugenia Sands, 24, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with serious injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Wednesday, March 16

Traffic stop. 400 block of Coast Hwy. 12:47 p.m. Officers used an automatic license plate reader to find a white Toyota Camry reported stolen. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle parked in front of the Tides Laguna Beach. Traffic was blocked in both directions while officers had their weapons drawn. After briefly detainees the vehicle’s two occupants, officers found no crime was committed and released them.

Drug possession. Christine Sage Logan, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a narcotic and drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Thursday, March 17

Domestic battery. Daniel Pop, 37, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 22-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 57-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $25,00 bail.

False identification. Richard Glenn Swinford, 53, was arrested on suspicion of providing false identification to police officers. He was held on a $500 bail.

Petty theft. Kaleb Smith, 28, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and receiving stolen property. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 18-year-old Colorado woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 54-year-old New York man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Friday, March 18

DUI. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Indecent exposure. Nitin Rangappa Manelkar, 58, of Lake Forest was arrested on misdemeanor indecent exposure. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Edgar Camino, 28, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Saturday, March 19

Burglary. 200 block of Lower Cliff Dr. 6:25 p.m. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 52, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, felony criminal threats, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was held on a $100,000 bail.

Sunday, March 20

DUI. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. Amie Michelle Dorish, 37, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a previous drunk driving charge. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Monday, March 21

Domestic violence. Sufyan Hassan, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Petty theft. Aaron Gregory Newell, 26, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft. He was held on a $500 bail.

Tuesday, March 22

Drug use. Richard Anthony Duarte, 49, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.