Street Beat: March 2 to March 8, 2022

Wednesday, March 2

Vandalism. Austin Myles Lee, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, March 3

DUI. A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $30,000 bail.

Friday, March 4

DUI. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug possession. Abraham Carleton Elliot, 49, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Drug possession. Monique Theresa Ziering, 35, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She was held on a $25,000 bail.

Drug possession. Angel Jerardo Gonzalez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a narcotic for sale, misdemeanor possession of controller substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Saturday, March 5

DUI. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Arson. 200 block of Broadway St. 7:45 a.m. A structure fire was reported to emergency dispatch. Michael Nicholas Feitz, 51, was arrested on suspicion of felony arson to an inhabited structure or property. Feitz was held on a $250,000 bail.

DUI. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Sunday, March 6

DUI. Javier Ulises Arriaga Gomez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, methamphetamine possession, and narcotic possession. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Joshua Xavier Jaramillo, 24, was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Monday, March 7

Probation violation. Joel Cruz Herrera, 42, was held on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and violation of probation. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Younus Mohammed Hakimi, 34, was arrested on a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Tuesday, March 8

Drug possession. William Lance Moldenhauer, 40, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Blake Edward Van Waardenburg, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on an $11,000 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.