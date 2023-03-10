Street Beat: March 2 to March 9

March 2

Receiving stolen property, possessing burglary tools. Feliciano Alonso, 29, of Garden Grove, was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, along with possessing burglary tools. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Receiving stolen property, possessing burglary tools. Joshua Daniel Zoltan, 33, of Midway, was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, along with possessing burglary tools. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Ryan David Arnold, 42, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $25,000 bail.

DUI. A 43-year-old Oceanside woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

March 3

Bench warrant. Dazeth Toscano, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $10,000 bail.

Trespassing, resisting arrest. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and resisting a peace officer. He was held at $500 bail.

March 4

Contributing to delinquency. Steve Fernandez, 19, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Nicholas Sonny Oliveras, 19, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Bench warrant. James Patrick Plitt, 44, of Parlier, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $500 bail.

March 5

Bench warrant. Diego Alberto Cabreracardona, 35, of Placentia, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

DUI. Miguel Hernandezguillen, 31, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing a blood alcohol content of, or over, 0.08%. He was held at $5,000 bail.

Bench warrants. Steven Donald Barley, 48, was arrested on suspicion of eight outstanding warrants. He was held at $40,000 bail.

March 6

DUI. A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jose Fernanado De Jesus Flores, 30, of Laguna Nigue,l was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while intoxicated. He was held at $500 bail.

Trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Nicholas Michael Doone, 31, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was held at $500 bail.

Burglary. Jonathan Martinez, 32, of San Clemente, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was held at $20,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Timothy Joseph Davis, 62, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was held at $500 bail.

March 7

Domestic violence. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with serious injury. She was held at $50,000 bail.

Battery. Smith, Wesley Tyler, 40, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held at $10,000 bail.

March 8

Vandalism. Erin Hope Blitz, 31, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and defacing property. She was held at $20,000 bail.