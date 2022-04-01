Street Beat: March 23 to March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 23

Bench warrant. Joseph John Phelan, 57, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and multiple bench warrants. He was held on a $200,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Hugh Charles Lauria, 61, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, driving with a suspended license, and a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Drug possession. Bryma Hassan Suaray, 45, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and an open bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Thursday, March 24

Drunk driving. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,00 bail.

Friday, March 25

Drunk driving. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,00 bail.

Vandalism. Freddie Hafner, 46, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Saturday, March 26

Bench warrant. Johanna Figueroa, 28, was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Marisela Isela Lizarraga, 31, was arrested on suspicion of an open bench warrant. She was held on a $15,000 bail.

Drug possession. Amber Caroline Luna, 19, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. She was held on a $500 bail.

Drunk driving. A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,00 bail.

Battery. Steven Todd Hartry, 52, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. He was held on a $500 bail.

Stolen vehicle. Ryan Douglas Houska, 42, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Drunk driving. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, March 27

DUI with priors. Teresa Kamal Karam, 38, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with prior DUI charges. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Keith Michael Sizemore, 32, was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held on a $26,000 bail.

Monday, March 28

Bench warrant. Starr Bigback, 34, was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held on a $500 bail.

Wednesday, March 30

Suspicious package. 1700 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:54 a.m. Laguna Beach police responded to a report of a suspicious package with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The public was advised to avoid the area during an investigation. Officers removed the package without incident.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest. A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.