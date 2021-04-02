Street Beat: March 24 to March 31, 2021

Wednesday, March 24
Suspicious vehicle. 300 block of Ocean Avenue. 10:21 p.m. A damaged vehicle was dragging something behind while pulling into the Forest Avenue parking lot. Abigail Jimenez, 24, and Agustine Piedra Jr., 28, were arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession. They were held on $500 bails.
Thursday, March 25
DUI. 200 block of Broadway. 2:46 a.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.
Friday, March 26
Stolen vehicle. 11:45 p.m. Officers located a stolen 2018 Dodge Challenger. Amarantha Plant, 47, was arrested on suspicion of joyriding, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and false impersonation. She was held on a $41,000 bail.
Saturday, March 27
DUI. Cleo and Catalina streets. 4:02 p.m. Francisco Woods, 38, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and on a license suspended for a prior DUI arrest. He was held on a $5,000 bail.
Grand theft. 800 block of Glenneyre St. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked car between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Charges were made on a credit card. The estimated loss was about $2,000.
Tuesday, March 29
DUI. 400 block of N. Coast Hwy. 12:16 a.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.
Wednesday, March 31
Domestic violence. 31700 block of 5th Ave. 4:21 a.m. A woman reported her boyfriend for kicking her in the head. The man drove away from the scene but officers located him. Aaron James McGinnis, 48, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with prior DUI arrests and corporal injury to a spouse. He was held on a $55,000 bail.
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect.
We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including: