Street Beat: March 24 to March 31, 2021

Wednesday, March 24

Suspicious vehicle. 300 block of Ocean Avenue. 10:21 p.m. A damaged vehicle was dragging something behind while pulling into the Forest Avenue parking lot. Abigail Jimenez, 24, and Agustine Piedra Jr., 28, were arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession. They were held on $500 bails.

Thursday, March 25

DUI. 200 block of Broadway. 2:46 a.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, March 26

Stolen vehicle. 11:45 p.m. Officers located a stolen 2018 Dodge Challenger. Amarantha Plant, 47, was arrested on suspicion of joyriding, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and false impersonation. She was held on a $41,000 bail.

Saturday, March 27

DUI. Cleo and Catalina streets. 4:02 p.m. Francisco Woods, 38, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and on a license suspended for a prior DUI arrest. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Grand theft. 800 block of Glenneyre St. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked car between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Charges were made on a credit card. The estimated loss was about $2,000.

Tuesday, March 29

DUI. 400 block of N. Coast Hwy. 12:16 a.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Wednesday, March 31

Domestic violence. 31700 block of 5th Ave. 4:21 a.m. A woman reported her boyfriend for kicking her in the head. The man drove away from the scene but officers located him. Aaron James McGinnis, 48, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with prior DUI arrests and corporal injury to a spouse. He was held on a $55,000 bail.