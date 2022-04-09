Street Beat: March 31 to April 5, 2022

Thursday, March 31

DUI. A 29-year-old Mission Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 34-year-old Downey man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the same time. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, April 1

DUI. A 34-year-old San Clemente woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Drug possession. Carl Bryan Roush, 57, of Skyforest was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Saturday, April 2

DUI. A 19-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug possession while armed. Ivan Art Rodriguez, 20, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, felony possession of controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of over 28.5 grams of cannabis or over eight grams of concentrated cannabis, and possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine. Rodriguez’s bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Vandalism. Scott Jordan Jones, 38, of Capistrano Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Sunday, April 3

Drug possession. Ronnie Donicio Antolin, 60, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession while released on bail for another charge. He was held without bail.

Drug paraphernalia. Katherine Marylou Menke, 25, of Ravenna was arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession. She was held without bail.

Drug possession. Michael Shawn Roberts, 53, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of drug paraphernalia possession, bringing a controlled substance into jail, and a suspected felony while out on bail for another charge. He was held on a $26,000 bail.

DUI. A 28-year-old Long Beach Woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Obstructing officer. Emily Anne Stone, 27, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. Her bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Monday, April 4

DUI. Violet Reign Badua, 21, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and possession of a controlled substance. She was held on a $3,000 bail.

Tuesday, April 5

Disorderly conduct. Darren Raymond Lloyd Hamans, 53, of Tustin was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a news act. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Tricia File Macy, 49, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of soliciting a news act. She was held without bail.

Drug use. Mark Anthony Wright, 32, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Shane Christopher Hardin, 46, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest. A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.