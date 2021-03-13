Street Beat: March 4 to March 7

Share this:

Thursday, March 4

DUI. El Moro Dip. 2:19 a.m. A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $3,000 bail.

Detective activity. 500 block of Forest Ave. 12:11 p.m. Mallachi Ethan Broadwater, 29, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and criminal conspiracy. He was held on a $200,000 bail.

Petty theft. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 5:11 p.m. The reporting party said their bike was stolen earlier that day and they spotted the suspect. Francisco Harvey Hernandez, 45, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and held on six outstanding warrants, including possession of a concealed dagger and methamphetamine possession.

Friday, March 5

DUI. 200 Mountain Dr. 7:57 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 11:25 p.m. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, March 6

Trespassing. 1000 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:16 a.m. A homeless man refused to leave a restaurant. Patrick James Ohair, 26, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and interfering with a business establishment. He was held on a $1,000.

DUI. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 9:38 p.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disturbance. 2800 block of Ridge Drive. 9:20 p.m. Neighbors reported an “extremely loud party.” Reporting party requested officers speak with the homeowner.

Sunday, March 7

Traffic stop. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 2:56 p.m. Christian Glenn Hampton, 20, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, driving on a suspended license for DUI, possession of marijuana while driving, driving without valid registration, and driving without insurance. He was held on a $500 bail.

