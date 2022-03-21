Street Beat: March 9 to March 14, 2022

Wednesday, March 9

Drug possession. Spencer Larson Mulrain, 45, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Drug possession. Tawnya Leisle Clerisse, 42, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. She was held on a $500 bail.

Burglary tools. Jeremy Scott Weitzeil, 41, was arrested on suspicion of burglary tool possession and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Trespassing. Feinai Saipani Eli, 47, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. Eli was held on a $500 bail.

Thursday, March 10

DUI. A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Friday, March 11

DUI. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and resisting arrest. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Saturday, March 12

DUI. A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug possession. John Patrick Janecek, 55, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and three open bench warrants. He was held on a $4,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Robert Jeffrey Munoz, 51, was arrested on suspicion of an open bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Sean Timothy Mullowney, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Jake Samuel Knot, 27, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, March 13

DUI. A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Monday, March, 14

Drug possession. Demetrio Pimentel Hernandez, 44, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended driver’s license, methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and parole violation. He was held without bail.

DUI with injury. Horacio Gomez Martinez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run resulting in injury, felony drunk driving causing bodily injury, and driving without a driver’s license. Gomez Martinez is in custody at the Theo Lacy Facility on a $100,000 bail, according to jail records. He was scheduled to appear in Central Jail Court on Wednesday.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.