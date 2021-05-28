Street Beat: May 19 to May 22, 2021

Wednesday, May 19

Pedestrian stop. Ocean Avenue and South Coast Highway. 9:12 a.m. John Patrick Dukes, 20, was arrested on suspicion of giving marijuana to a minor 14 years old or younger. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Thursday, May 20

DUI. 12:15 a.m. A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. 1:09 a.m. Officers searched a vehicle during a traffic stop. Ruben Arizaga Cruz, 37, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. Maria Guadalupe Perez Romero, 29, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Both were held on a $500 bail.

Patrol check. Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road. 7:24 a.m. A homeless man was reported for walking into traffic. David Thomas Ruffalothreadgold, 33, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespassing. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Assault. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 7:47 a.m. A man was reported for attempting to hit a female guest. The victim declined to press charges. Tyler Christian Bertholde, was arrested on harbor court warrants for methamphetamine possession and unruly behavior. He was held on a $4,000 bail.

Friday, May 21

Stalking. 2600 block of Glenneyre St. 4:32 p.m. A woman was arrested for trespassing on the victim’s property after their protective order expired the previous day. Gaitonde Shambhavi, 40, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and stalking. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

DUI. Irvine Cove and North Coast Highway. A Red PT Cruiser was reported for swerving and driving on the wrong side of traffic. Denny Perdomo, 31, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, parole violation, and probation violation. He was held without bail.

Saturday, May 22

Traffic stop. 200 block of Broadway. 3:42 a.m. The driver was uncooperative with officers. Mohammad Mustafa, 19, was arrested on suspicion of willfully obstructing an officer. Mustafa was held on a $500 bail.

Disturbance. 500 block of S. Coast Hwy. 3:10 p.m. Two drunk subjects refused to leave a restaurant. The man attempted to get his vehicle out of valet. The female had reportedly attempted to start a fight with people at the table next to them and were asked to leave. Lamar Ameen Lambert, 30, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Lambert was held on a $1,000 bail. A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.