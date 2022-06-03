Street Beat: May 24 to May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 24

Pimping. Delbert Dayonroy Richardson, 28, Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of felony pimping and pandering to procure a person for prostitution. He was held on a $70,000 bail. Richardson is in custody at the Theo Lacy Facility, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in Central Jail Court on June 10.

Public intoxication. Glenn Christian Dill, 63, Laguna Beach. Dill was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Grand theft. 100 block of Thalia St. 6:51 p.m. Officers took a report of grand theft. Other details were not immediately available.

Wednesday, May 25

Resisting arrest. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing, resisting arrest, and felony resisting an executive officer. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Mark Anthony Wright, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a warrant from an outside jurisdiction. He was held without bail.

Grand theft. 200 block of Canyon Acres Dr. 10:04 p.m. Officers took a report of grand theft. Other details were not immediately available.

Thursday, May 26

Trespassing. Douglas Paul Dumaurier, 74, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 29-year-old Santa Ana woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Identity theft. Jose Julian Bermejo Cruz, 24, of La Habra was arrested on suspicion of obtaining a credit card using another’s ID, possession of marijuana for sale, and felony probation violation. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 23-year-old Riverside man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held without bail.

Vandalism. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:24 a.m. Officers took a report of vandalism. Other details were not immediately available.

Friday, May 27

DUI. A 44-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Armando Saing Perez, 51, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Heather Briana Swenson, 41, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of three felony bench warrants. She was held on a $25,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Kenny Obinna Umeh, 31, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Vandalism. 400 block of Cliff Dr. 11:36 p.m. Officers made an arrest related a vandalism report. No other details were immediately available.

Saturday, May 28

Disorderly conduct. Douglas Alan Frederes, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for loitering or refusing to leave a lodging establishment. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

False identification. Jose David Paraiso, 23, of La Puente was arrested on suspicion of possessing a deceptive government identification, driving without a license, misdemeanor narcotics possession, driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol, and a bench warrant from an outside jurisdiction. He was held on a $15,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Joseph Peter Hummel, 35. of Capistrano Beach was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Public intoxication. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 66, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Louisville, Kentucky woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Battery, Jonathan Michael Candy, 30, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, May 29

Public intoxication. Keean Matthew Corrigan, 25, of Ladera Ranch was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. Corrigan was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old San Clemente man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $500 bail.

Drug possession. Miguel Angel Calderon Garcia, 19, of Tustin was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and driving without a valid license. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Robert Karim Tarbah, 54, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, methamphetamine possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

DUI. A 56-year-old Bellflower man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Tuesday, May 31

DUI. A 24-year-old Lake Elsinore man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.