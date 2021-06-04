Street Beat: May 26 to May 28, 2021

Wednesday, May 26

Vehicle burglary. Cypress Drive and Jasmine Street. 8:01 a.m. A white Toyota truck’s passenger side window was smashed. The window was smashed within the prior two hours.

Trespassing. 1200 block of Brangwyn Way. 2:29 p.m. An intoxicated house guest was on the subject’s porch and refused to leave. A physical fight occurred and a neighbor reported hearing a crash in the backyard. Mark Thomas Evans, 32, was arrested on suspicion of trespass and battery. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. 300 block of Artisan Dr. 11:04 p.m. A 2012 gray Nissan utility vehicle was stopped by police. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, May 27

Domestic battery. 100 block of Cozumel. 2:28 p.m. A man was reported for screaming inside an apartment. A woman was too upset to talk to a neighbor. Elizabeth Alice Pruitt, 31, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Drunk driving. South Coast Highway and Newport Coast Drive. 9:06 a.m. A silver Kia was reported for erratic driving and running red lights while driving southbound on Coast Highway. Officers pursued the vehicle onto Laguna Canyon Road before it entered the northbound 405 freeway. The vehicle stopped near Alton Parkway and Sand Canyon Avenue. David Thomas Rhodes, 71, was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading and misdemeanor hit and run. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Grand theft. 300 block of Hawthorne Road. 12:30 p.m. A catalytic converter was cut out of a 2004 Toyota Prius. The vehicle was parked on the street for two days.

Friday, May 28

DUI. 1:19 a.m. A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Traffic stop. 6:09 a.m. Officers searched a vehicle. Moses Torres, 32, was held on a central court warrant for drug paraphernalia possession. He was also arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia possession, and driving without a license. He was held on a $4,000 bail. Victoria Carolynn Spencer, 25, was cited for methamphetamine possession.