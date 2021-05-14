Street Beat: May 5 to May 8, 2021

Wednesday, May 5

Stolen vehicle. South Coast Highway and Ledroit. 7:17 a.m. Officers located a 2015 Chrysler 200 using an automated license plate reader. Brenda Teresa Gonzalez, 28, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license and violating a court order. Gonzalez was held on a $15,500 bail.

Domestic violence. 21600 Wesley Dr. 9:53 p.m. The reporting party was bit by her ex-partner’s dog and then he got defensive and hit her. Colby L. Hooker, 28, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Hooker was held on a $10,000 bail.

Thursday, May 6

Disorderly person. 31500 block of Bluff Drive. 3:45 p.m. A very intoxicated man refuses to stop drinking on West Street stairs. James Gaviria, 31, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, drunk in public, and possession of methamphetamine. Gaviria was held on a $26,000 bail.

Friday, May 7

Traffic stop. 12:44 a.m. Officers stopped a 2000 Ford Mustang. Rachel Ciera Infusino, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 2:24 a.m. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. South Coast Highway and Cleo Street. 1 p.m. A motorist crashed into a parked car. Police closed a lane of northbound traffic. A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Physical fight. 2:04 p.m. South Coast Highway and Pearl Street. 2:04 p.m. Two men were reported for fighting in the street. One of the participants left the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV. Yoel Cruz Peromdo, 35, of Nevada was arrested on suspicion of battery and assault. Peromdo was held on a $1,000 bail.

Saturday, May 8

Drunk driving. 700 block of Avocado Ave. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and without a valid license. He was held on a $3,000 bail.