Street Beat: Nov. 22 to Nov. 30

Nov. 22

Possession of narcotics, under possession of a controlled substance. Eric Alan Leiner, 33, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held at $500 bail.

Nov. 23

Giving fake ID to officers. Agustin Gonzalez Quinter, 25, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of giving false identification to police officers. He was held at $500 bail.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, outside jurisdiction warrant. Israel Macias Ramos, 29, of Van Nuys was arrested on suspicion of paraphernalia and controlled substance. Ramos was also arrested on suspicion of felony outside jurisdiction warrant. He was held at $36,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Carina Michelle Silva, 33, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Bianca Guizel Vanegas, 28, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held without bail.

Resisting a police officer, smoking in public place. Donald Montelongo, 52, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of smoking in a public place and resisting a police officer. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 36-year-old Mission Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Nov. 24

No arrests made.

Nov. 25

DUI. A 30-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Assault. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of assault on person. She was held at $500 bail.

Possession of nitrous oxide. Saul Osbaldo Batresrivera, 18, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possessing nitrous oxide. He was held at $500 bail.

Nov. 26

Carry Concealed Dagger. Christopher Long, 54, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of felony carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and arrested on suspicion of felony threatening crime with an intent to terrorize. He was held at $70,000 bail.

Nov. 27

Resisting an Officer. Jason Michael Adams, 48, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of resisting of a police officer and making/passing/publishing a fictitious check or bill. He was held without bail.

Nov. 28

DUI. A 36-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Nov. 29

DUI. Lynette Gilder, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony drunk driving causing bodily harm. She was held at $100,000 bail.

Nov. 30

No arrests made.