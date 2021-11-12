Street Beat: Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2021

Saturday, Nov. 6

Drunk driving. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 1:23 a.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drug possession. Coast Highway and 7th Avenue. 12:38 a.m. After a vehicle search, officers arrested Akiyo Dy, 30, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. Dy was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Drunk driving. Coast Highway and Montage Resort Drive. 1:10 a.m. A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. 200 block of Broadway. 1:13 a.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Assault. 31800 block of Coast Hwy. 7:33 p.m. A male patient was discharged from Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach and refused to leave. Bryce Erik Macfarlane, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing. He was released by the court without bail on Nov. 9, according to jail records.

Monday, Nov. 8

Animal call. 1300 block of Morningside. 8:34 a.m. A resident requested animal control officers remove a snake trapped under a box in their driveway.

Petty theft. 300 block of Pinecrest Dr. 5:24 p.m. A resident reported clothes and credit cards were taken from an unlocked car in front of the home. The estimated loss was about $100.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Petty theft. 400 block of Jasmine St. 2:52 p.m. A resident reported the theft of an antique heirloom family clock from an estate sale that occurred last Saturday. The estimated loss was about $500.