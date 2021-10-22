Street Beat: Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2021

Friday, Oct. 15

Traffic stop. 200 block of Broadway. 10:01 a.m. Duwan Tyrell Williams Jr., 43, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He was held on a $40,500 bail.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Physical fight. 400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:32 a.m. A physical fight between two men ended and police contacted the victim. The other party fled eastbound on Laguna Avenue and evaded officers.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Grand theft. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 10:39 a.m. An iPhone 11 was taken on Friday while the reporting party was staying at the Alternative Sleeping Location. The estimated loss was $1,500.

Burglary. 32100 block of Coast Hwy. 3:40 p.m. A resident came home and found an unknown woman in the house. The woman found the hide-a-key and entered. Officers located her walking on South Coast Highway. Rochelle Arias, 28, was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order, burglary, and trespassing. She was held on a $65,500 bail.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Disturbance. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 12:24 a.m. A transient man was contacted after yelling at a passerby near the dumpsters behind the Taco Bell building. He was arrested and taken to the station for an interview related to another incident. Ibrahim Alhulaiwa, 21, was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was held on a $500 bail.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Drunk driving. Catalina Avenue and Coast Highway. 3:14 a.m. A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held on a $2,500 bail.