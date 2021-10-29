Street Beat: Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2021

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Grand theft. 600 block of Park Ave. 4:09 p.m. An unlocked bike was stolen from the high school. The estimated loss was about $3,500.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Reckless driving. Nyes Place and South Coast Highway. 3:36 p.m. A black Lexus was reported for speeding in the shoulder and driving center median. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $2,500.

Friday, Oct. 22

Reckless driving. SR-73 and El Toro Road. 8:55 a.m. A man in a green sedan was reported for cursing and yelling that he was going to kill people. Jose Manuel Reyes, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a switchblade.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Pedestrian stop. 400 block of N. Coast Hwy. 8:17 a.m. Nicholas Negrett Roa, 71, was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Suspicious person. 600 block of Glenneyre St. 10:13 a.m. A man was reported for looking over a neighbor’s gate and standing in the driveway. Ryan Daniel Covo, 42, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and trespassing. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Drug possession. Coast Highway and West Street. 9:10 p.m. A green Ford Focus was reported for swerving and speeding. Gary Steven Garabedian, 39, was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Disturbance. 0 block of S. Encino. 9:44 p.m. About 200 juveniles were reported for drinking in a home’s backyard. An adult residence was advised of social host ordinance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.