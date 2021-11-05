Street Beat: Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2021

Friday, Oct. 29

Robbery. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 7:30 a.m. A man took a drink and snacks from Village Mart. Joseph Samuel Rotuna, 27, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and shoplifting. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Drunk driving. Cress Street and South Coast Highway. 10 p.m. A large truck was reported for weaving into lanes. A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Drunk driving. 12:01 a.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500.

Drunk driving. Ocean Avenue and South Coast Highway. 4:13 p.m. A blue Ford Mustang was reported for swerving. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500.

Domestic battery. 6:17 p.m. Officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence. Zuyin Barrera Salazar, 28, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Salazar was held on a $10,000 bail.

Drunk driving. South Coast Highway and Wesley Drive. 10:48 p.m. A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Disturbance. 1000 block of Baja Street. 3:41 p.m. A man was involved in a verbal altercation with the property owner inside the home. Richard Todd Pederson, 54, was arrested on suspicion of violating a temporary restraining order. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Brandished weapon. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 5:05 p.m. A homeless woman threatened the reporting party with a knife outside a restaurant. Alma Lucia Rosales Paredes, 62, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon. She was held on a $500 bail.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Drunk driving. 3rd Avenue and Coast Highway. 1:20 a.m. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and disobeying a court order. He was held on a $17,500 bail.