Street Beat: Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2021

Thursday, Oct. 6

Drunk driving. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 10:40 p.m. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Friday, Oct. 8

Drink driving. Broadway and Forest Avenue. 3:04 a.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. Coast Highway and 5th Avenue. 6:01 p.m. A silver Honda CRV was reported for almost hitting multiple vehicles. Erika Ray, 24, was arrested on suspicion of a second DUI arrest. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Drunk driving. Coast Highway and Sleepy Hollow. 12:11 a.m. A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disturbance. 200 block of Ocean Ave. 12:33 a.m. The reporting party called back to say they still heard loud music coming from a bar and said “my next text is to [Chief] Jeff Calvert.” Officers spoke with the bar’s security guard.

Physical fight. 100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 8:44 p.m. Two men were reported for fighting. A man and woman left the scene in a black Infiniti. Officers located the vehicle in Aliso Viejo. Jennifer Rivas, 19, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She was held on a $25,000 bail.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Drunk driving. Boat Canyon Drive and North Coast Hwy. 9:19 p.m. A black Chevy Tahoe was reported for weaving and crossing the double yellow line. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Monday, Oct. 11

Public intoxication. 1800 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. A man on a bike was reported for riding into a Tesla and walked away bleeding. Robert Harold Nicholes, 50, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.