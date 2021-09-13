Street Beat: Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, 2021

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Patrol check. 400 block of Forest Ave. 9:15 a.m. A 44-year old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and open charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of methamphetamines and was taken into custody. He was held on $1,100 bail.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Drunk Driving. Corner of Forest Ave and Broadway. 11:03 p.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Friday, Sept. 3

Drunk driving. Fen Way and Saint Anns Dr. 12:39 a.m. A 49-year-old man hit a parked vehicle and was taken into custody and held on $3,000 bail for driving under the influence as well as hit and run.

Patrol Check. Corner of Thalia St and Wilson St. 2:17 p.m. Police responded to a report that 6-10 E-bikes with juveniles doubled up with no helmets were riding in a pack at high speeds from Thalia to Wilson St. and turning down Anita, which occurs daily when the high school gets out. Police plan to do patrol checks throughout the week.

Friday, Sept. 3

Petty Theft. 1900 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 9:08 p.m. A 39-year-old man tried to steal a truck and was arrested for the attempted unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle and held on $20,000 bail.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Domestic Violence. 31100 Block of Coast Hwy. 2:17 a.m. A 52-year-old man was arrested for assault and resisting arrest and held on $50,000 bail.