Street Beat: Sept. 15 to Sept. 21

Sept. 15

Trespassing, possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Clyde Roy Suttle, 66, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia He was held on $1,000 bail.

Sept. 16

Disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer. David Tindle, 56, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer. He was held on $500 bail.

Sept. 17

DUI. A 46-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Domestic violence. Michael John Draves, 57, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on $50,000 bail.

DUI. Derrick Min Castro, 39, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of a felony drunk driving charge causing bodily injury. He was held on $100,000 bail.

Contempt of court, possessing a controlled substance, operating a court-prohibited vehicle, driving on a suspended license, DUI. Spencer John Dodson, 30 of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, drunk driving, operating a vehicle prohibited by court order and bench warrant. He was held on $32,500 bail.

Sept. 18

Bench warrant, suspended license. Christopher Diaz, 31, of Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $25,500 bail.

Bench warrant Emma Paula Bridges, 36, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on $500 bail.

Sept. 19

DUI, suspended license. Katie Cristine Bettridge, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and blowing over or on 0.08 percent blood alcohol content and driving with a suspended license. She was held on $5,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled narcotic substance. Eli Jeuel Plasceniagaytan, 25, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled narcotic substance. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Patrick Michael Ohara, 50, of Laguna Woods was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Scott William Decannis, 37, of Lakewood was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $18,000 bail.

Contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Lauren Marie Sevillano, 34, of Lakewood was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held on $18,000 bail.

Sept. 20

DUI. Edwin Terrazas, 21, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and blowing over or on 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Fugitive from justice. Shawn Bullington, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a being a fugitive from justice and was arrested without a warrant. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Anthony Mazza, 47, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled narcotic. He was held on $3,000 bail.