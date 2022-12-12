Street Beat: Week of Dec. 9

Dec. 1

Bench warrant. Jason Cody West, 37, of Murrieta was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant, Vehicle theft, Richard Christopher Torres, 36, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of felony bench warrant, misdemeanor bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held at $34,000 bail.

Dec. 2

Disorderly conduct. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

Dec. 3

Battery. Ava Maria Lazar, 66, of La Quinta was arrested on suspicion of battery. She was held at $10,000 bail.

Battery. Horst Noppenberger, 64, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was held at $10,000 bail.

Dec. 4

DUI. A 47-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 39-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Dec. 5

Petty theft. Gregg William Ratner, 70, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of petty theft. He was held at $500 bail.

Failing to register as a transient. Brandon Anthony Brown, 28, of Laguna Beach was arrested to fail to register as a transient. He was held without bail.

Dec. 6

Bench warrant. Austin Myles Lee, 42, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $100,000 bail.