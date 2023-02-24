Street Beat: Week of Feb. 15 to 22 

Feb. 15

Disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer. Shahin Bakhtiari, 40, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

Feb. 16

Violation of probation, battery. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 53, no residence given, was arrested on suspicion of a felony violation of parole. He was also arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held without bail.

Feb. 17

DUI. A 27-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Feb. 18

DUI. Sophie Mary Jenelle Burkesilafau, 25, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or over. She was held at $5,000 bail.

DUI. Richard Meredith Holbrook Jr, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or over. He was held at $5,000 bail.

Feb. 19

Driving on a suspended license, DUI. Johana Andrade, 23, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Gavin Arcile Vandal, 21, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer; assault with a deadly weapon that’s not a firearm on a police officer or firefighter; a misdemeanor DUI blowing a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or over; a hit and run damaging property; a felony count of driving the wrong way to elude a pursing officer and evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety. He was held without bail.

Feb. 20

Assault with a deadly weapon. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon that wasn’t a firearm causing likely grievous bodily harm. He was held at $25,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Eric Allen Malin, 57, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave property. He was held at $500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Feb. 21

DUI. A 37-year-old Tustin man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. Nathan John Turner, 42, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held at $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Timothy Joseph Davis, 62, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Feb. 22

Disorderly conduct. Molly Jane Hilken, 31, of Canby, Ore. was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held at $500 bail.

DUI. Jimmy Axel Riosrios, 29, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or over. He was held on $5,000 bail.