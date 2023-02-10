Street Beat: Week of Feb. 2 to 8

Feb 1.

DUI. Everett Wayne Matthews, 23, of Eastvale was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $5,000 bail.

DUI, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance. Erin Lee McCarroll, 48, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, driving on a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Battery against a police officer, resisting an executive officer. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery against a police officer and resisting an executive officer. He was held at $20,500 bail.

Feb. 2

No arrests made.

Feb. 3

DUI. A 32-year-old Texas woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. Audra Jean Wright, 54, of Marina Del Rey was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $5,000 bail.

Feb. 4

DUI. Luke Blanchard Carpenter, 23, of Colorado was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held without bail.

Possessing controlled narcotics, paraphernalia and metal knuckles. Douglas Arthur Thomassen, 32, of Westminster was arrested on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles, drug paraphernalia and narcotics. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Resisting arrest. Gregg William Ratner, 70, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony obstruction of an executive officer. He was held at $25,000 bail.

Trespassing, possession of a controlled substance. Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 45, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

DUI, possession of a controlled substance. Karolis Pavilionis, 33, of Naperville, Ill. was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drunk driving. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Feb. 5

DUI. Henry Lopezperalta, 24, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $5,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Derek Raymond Bell, 30, of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol consumption. He was held at $500 bail.

Trespassing. Patrick Michael Ohara, 49, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 44-year-old Glendale, Miss. man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Feb. 6

Grand theft, conspiracy to commit theft. Javier Rivera Vasa, 26, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to a crime and grand theft of a bike. He was held on $40,000 bail.

Grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, under the influence of narcotics, conspiracy to commit a crime. Luis Antonio Behena Vaza, 22, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime and grand theft of a bike. He was held at $41,000 bail.

Feb. 7

DUI. Nikoloz Kurdadze, 33, of La Jolla was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held without bail.

DUI. Victor Hugo Rocha, 40, of Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $10,500 bail.

DUI. Thomas William Ketchum Jr, 67, of Redding was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving while under the influence of drugs. He was held at $2,500.

Bench warrant. Raed Ahmad Habibeh, 51, of La Habra was arrested on suspicion on of a bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 22-year-old Texas man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Feb. 8

DUI. A 39-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Obstructing a police officer. Jonathan Michael Candy, 31, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. He was given emergency bail.

Trespassing, giving false identification. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and providing false identification to police officers. He was held without bail.