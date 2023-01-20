Street Beat: Week of Jan. 20

Jan. 10

No arrests made.

Jan. 11

Possession of a controlled substance. Jason William Bley City, 49, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Wendy Perez Castellanos, 39, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 44-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Jan. 12

Battery. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of battery of a partner. She was held at $10,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. He was held at $50,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Domina Louise Beers, 45, Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. She was held at $500 bail.

Jan. 13

Bench warrant. Maziyar Eimanverdi, 63, of Gilbert, Ariz. was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $7,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Tatiana Giordano, 24, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Jan. 14

DUI. A 38-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Battery. Mary Ann Magee, 60, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery. She was held at $10,000 bail.

Jan. 15

Bench warrant, DUI, driving on a suspended license. Amando Javier Chavezsandoval, 25, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk on a suspended license, and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $20,500 bail.

Trespassing. Lauren Elizabeth Lindholm, 36, of Charleston, South Carolina was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. She was held at $500 bail.

Jan. 16

DUI. Savannah Caroline Wood, 23, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $5,000 bail.

DUI. Christopher James Provost, 26, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $10,000 bail.

DUI. Jason Allen Dominguez, 25, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 26-year-old Oceanside woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Jan. 17

No arrests made.