Streetbeat

Sunday, March 18

Traffic stop. 400 block of Forest Ave. 12:22 a.m. A 51-year-old Lake Forest man was cited for DUI.

Domestic violence. 1900 block of Rim Rock Canyon Rd. 12:30 a.m. Lance Richard Hall, 59, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence and held for $50,000 bail. Police said the victim exhibited redness to her arms and lips.

Pedestrian stop. 1200 block of S. Coast Hwy. 1:36 a.m. A 32-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested for a DUI warrant.

Traffic stop. 1300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 7:59 a.m. Joseph Daniel Elliott, 29, of Whittier, was arrested for a warrant and due to a probation hold, was held without bail.

Traffic stop. S. Coast Hwy. 8:35 p.m. A 28-year-old Irvine man was arrested for DUI of drugs and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, March 17

Drunk driving. 700 block of Nyes Place. After a vehicle crashed into a parked car and rolled on its side, police arrested a 22-year-old Laguna Beach woman for DUI at her home. She and another occupant had fled the scene.

Suspicious vehicle. 400 block of Anita St. 12:52 p.m. A report about a vehicle idling for several hours led to the arrest of Jared Shouna, 22, of Laguna Beach, arrested for suspicion of transporting drugs for sale. Bail was set at $25,000

Traffic stop. 7:37 p.m. A 17-year-old was detained for three separate unspecified charges and held for pickup by parents.

Traffic stop. Glenneyre St. 11:27 p.m. Josua Douglas Likkel, 23, of Washington, was arrested for an Idaho probation violation warrant.

Friday, March 16

Traffic stop. Moss St. 1:39 a.m. A 47-year-old Laguna Hills resident was cited for DUI.

Stolen vehicle. 100 block of N. Coast Hwy. Jose Santossorto Isaguirre, 23, of Lake Forest, was held at gunpoint when stopping at a gas station and subsequently arrested for stealing a car from his hometown.

Pedestrian stop. 31800 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:34 p.m. Brian Almazan, 25, of San Juan Capistrano, was arrested for a parole violation and new misdemeanor drug charges.

Thursday, March 15

Muni code violation. 9 p.m. Two couples with alcohol on the beach led to the arrest of Peter Joshua Hernandez, 25, of Costa Mesa for an outstanding DUI warrant.

Tuesday, March 13

Pedestrian stop. 300 block of Glenneyre St. 1:52 a.m. Five transients were cited for criminal trespass, illegally lodging inside the parking structure of the library.

Monday, March 12

Vehicle burglary. High Drive. 9 a.m. A vehicle was broken into overnight.

Theft. S. La Senda Drive. 3:15 p.m. A wallet with $30 and a driver’s license was taken from a vehicle, possibly overnight.

Petty theft. 3100 block of Alta Laguna Blvd. 5:24 p.m. Karl Nels Swanson, 51, of Aliso Viejo, was arrested for suspicion of stealing tools from a construction site where he worked. Bail was set at $50,000.

Vehicle burglary. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 8:44 p.m. Credit cards stolen from a car have been used.

Vandalism. 300 block of S. Coast Hwy. 10:44 p.m. Police identified transient Michael Patrick Cowan, 46, from city surveillance video as the suspected rock thrower who shattered a storefront window. Cowan was arrested for felony vandalism and held for $20,000 bail.